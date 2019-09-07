Reports: Real Madrid star joins Gareth Bale in wanting club to sack Zidane

According to reports, Gareth Bale wants Real Madrid to sack Zinedine Zidane at the earliest. And now, it seems that Bale’s teammate Vinicius Jr. also shares the same opinion on the Frenchman’s case, as he also wants him out of the club.

It is Don Balon that reports that the situation at Real Madrid right now is quite different when compared to what it was, just about a month ago. In August, Bale was looking all set to move to the Chinese Super League (CSL) club Jiangsu Suning – however, the deal did not take off.

At the same time, Dani Ceballos, who was a first-team regular in 2018-19, left the club and joined Arsenal on a loan move, whereas Vinicius Jr. was demoted to Real Madrid Castilla despite performing well in the 2018-19 season.

After Bale’s move to China failed, he was used by Zidane very well in Real Madrid’s new 2019-20 campaign. The Welshman also scored two goals and made one assist in three of Los Blancos‘ matches so far and as a result, he seems to have proved as to why he is still worthy of continuing at the club.

Vinicius Jr. was also deployed by Zidane in all of Madrid’s three La Liga games so far, despite demoting him to the Castilla team. While Vinicius started for the team in the first game, he was used as a second-half substitute in both of Madrid’s matches that followed.

Meanwhile, Don Balon reports that Bale and Vinicius now want Zidane to quit the club, as they believe that the Frenchman is the actual reason why the club is going through a tough time.

The Spanish news agency further reports that Real Madrid are yet to take a decision regarding the issue.