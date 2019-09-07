Barcelona President confirms Lionel Messi can leave next summer

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed that club legend Lionel Messi can leave Camp Nou next summer, as he has a clause in his contract that will allow him to do so whenever he wants.

Previously, it was reported that Messi actually has the power to walk away from the club at the end of any given season, but this is the first time that someone from within the club confirmed the reports.

Speaking to Barca TV earlier this week, Bartomeu said: “​Leo ​Messi has a contract through to the 2020-21 season, but he is able to leave Barcelona before the final season.”

He further explained that the club, in fact, offer similar clauses to all of their legendary players. He pointed out that Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Carles Puyol had the same clause in their deals as well.

“It’s the same case as with the final contracts that Xavi, Puyol and Iniesta had. They are players who deserve that liberty, and we shouldn’t worry, as they are very committed to Barca.”

“However. we want Messi to play for Barcelona through to 2021 and beyond, but we are very calm. We have given him the freedom to make his decision.”

Since making his senior team debut for the Blaugrana back in 2004, Messi has made 687 appearances for them till date. He has also racked up figures of 603 goals and 242 assists during this time, establishing himself as one of the greatest footballers of all time.