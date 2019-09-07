Barcelona squad didn’t oppose Griezmann signing – Bartomeu

Josep Maria Bartomeu denied reports the Barcelona dressing room advised the club to abandon the chase for Antoine Griezmann.

Barcelona players have no input into transfers and were not against the signing of Antoine Griezmann, according to club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Reports in Spain claimed Ernesto Valverde’s squad opposed the pursuit of France international Griezmann, who moved to Camp Nou from Atletico Madrid for €120million in July.

The LaLiga champions almost secured his signature 12 months earlier, but the forward ultimately chose to spend a fifth season at Atletico.

That decision was said to have upset Barca’s senior players, including Lionel Messi, who reportedly favoured the return of former team-mate Neymar.

“The dressing room did not reject us signing Griezmann,” Bartomeu told Barca TV.

“The players don’t give their opinions on signings, it is the technical team who decide.”

The first magical night for @AntoGriezmann at the Camp Nou pic.twitter.com/HMRET0CEtd — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 25, 2019

Barca ramped up their interest in Neymar after capturing Griezmann but were unable to come to terms with Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window closed on September 2.

Another target, Matthijs de Ligt, opted to join Juventus, yet Bartomeu insists head coach Valverde has the tools at his disposal to forge a highly successful campaign.

“This squad is more competitive than last season’s,” he said.

“It’s a small squad, but very competitive. Ernesto Valverde accepts the level of demand and I am expecting a lot from this season.

“De Ligt was one of our targets, but he decided not to come to Barca.”