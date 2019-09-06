Ex-Barcelona star reveals he was approached by Real Madrid over move

Former Barcelona and Spain star Cesc Fabregas has revealed that he was approached by Real Madrid over a move to the La Liga, even before had considered joining their arch-rivals FC Barcelona.

Speaking to the Spanish news agency AS, Fabregas said:

‘They [Real Madrid] called me more than once or twice. The first time, I was very young. I was 18 and they offered me a big salary, but I felt like I belonged at Arsenal.”

“[Arsene] Wenger had bet the farm on me. I couldn’t leave. In any case, I’ll always be grateful to Real Madrid for the way they treated me.”

“When I was 23 I had a serious calf injury and they sent me a really nice message.”

“I’m grateful for their interest in me but I always dreamed of playing for Barcelona and if I felt that way it was for a reason. It all worked out pretty well for me,” the midfielder explained.

Earlier this year, the 32-year-old left the Premier League and join French club AS Monaco. According to AS, he has also begun to think about a coaching career, once he hangs up his boots.

“I still want to play,” Fabregas said. “I’m still enthusiastic and in my head, I’m still in the zone.”

“I’m happy when I go in to train and I get angry when I lose a game. As long as that’s still the case I’ll keep going,” he further added, before concluding:

“Although it’s true that now I analyse the game more than I used to and I feel a coaching instinct that I didn’t have before. We’ll see.”

