Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho wanted back in Spain by La Liga President

La Liga President Javier Tebas proved that he continues to be a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho, by revealing in a recent interview that he wishes to see both of them return to Spain soon.

He also said that the doors of the Spanish league will always be open for the two legends, provided they wanted to make a return sometime during their respective careers.

“I would like to have Cristiano Ronaldo back and for Jose Mourinho to be coaching a Spanish team,” Tebas told Canal+.

Speaking about Mourinho, he further added: “He [Mourinho] is a great coach and a great name to promote our league.”

And when asked about Ronaldo who spent nine years with Real Madrid in the La Liga, he said: “I thought that his departure would affect us more, to be honest. However, I prefer the Spanish league with Ronaldo in it than without.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, who won four Ballon d’Or titles during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, left for Serie A side Juventus during the summer of 2018. In the nine seasons that he played at Real Madrid, he scored 450 goals from 438 matches and also helped his side win four Champions League trophies – in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Meanwhile, Mourinho who briefly coached the Portuguese star at Los Blancos, severed ties with the club back in 2013. He helped Real Madrid win the La Liga title in 2011-12, and in 2013, he left to join Chelsea on a second spell with them.

Quotes via Goal.