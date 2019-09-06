Real Madrid star sets embarrassing new career record

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois is going through a very bad phase at the moment, with quite many fans no longer considering him to be the same world-class goalkeeper that he used to be at Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.

Having conceded in his past eleven La Liga games, Courtois is on his longest ever league run without a clean sheet – conceding 16 goals across that span, according to Goal.

The towering Belgian has played 154 matches each for Atletico Madrid and Chelsea – for Atletico, he has kept 76 clean sheets (nearly half of his total career appearances with the La Liga side), while at Chelsea, he has not conceded a single goal in 58 matches.

But in the 38 matches that Courtois has played at Real Madrid to date, he has kept just ten clean sheets, conceding 52 goals in the remaining 28 matches – roughly two goals per game.

The Belgian won the Golden Glove at the World Cup in 2018, but his time at the Santiago Bernabeu has been far from impressive as you can see from the above numbers.

With Keylor Navas leaving for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to become their first-choice goalkeeper, it seems natural that Courtois will take up the shirt No.1 at Los Blancos, however, given his terrible form, he may stick to his usual no. 13 shirt, as per Goal.