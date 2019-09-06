Reports: Lionel Messi can leave Barcelona at the end of the season

If you thought Lionel Messi and Barcelona was the partnership that would never end, think again. It appears that the Argentine could indeed shock the world.

Goal are reporting that Messi holds the right to terminate his own contract, which technically expires in 2021, but should he choose to pursue something else next term, he’d be out the door at Barca by next summer.

The report says that club president Josep Maria Bartomeu is starting to get a little nervous about the delay in Messi signing a new deal with the Catalans, which is being kept quiet as of now.

A clause in the contract of the superstar forward gives him the right to terminate his deal by June 30 if he wishes to, which is similar to the contract terms of previous players.

The likes of Carles Puyol, Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta, who are all club stalwarts, were each given this right to terminate their deals because of their contributions to the Blaugrana.

Speaking about the contract, Bartomeu remained quietly confident.

“Messi’s contract is up in two years but, given how he is playing, we will have him for many more years,” Bartomeu said.

“Leo is intelligent, he knows how to measure things. If he feels good, he will tell us.

“When he decides, we will renew his deal. Messi is the best player in history.”