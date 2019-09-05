Former Barcelona manager slams club for not using star player well

Ex-Barcelona manager Louis van Gaal has slammed the club for not using Frenkie de Jong’s abilities as well as they could have, so far.

The former AFC Ajax midfielder’s initial set of performances with Barcelona have generated some debate back in his home country the Netherlands, according to Spanish news agency Mundo Deportivo. The publication has also reported that the player himself had to clarify in the recently conducted Dutch football gala in Amsterdam, that he is still adapting to his new club’s conditions in Spain and that he will continue to develop in the weeks to come.

Meanwhile, at the same event, Louis van Gaal who was formerly the manager of clubs like Barcelona and Manchester United, said: “Barcelona is not using [Frenkie] de Jong’s qualities well.”

He further suggested that the La Liga giants should understand the 22-year-old midfielder’s style and adapt to it, while also allowing him to start games more frequently and allowing him the freedom to work things out in his own way.

The former Netherlands national team manager also spoke about Juventus and their new signing Matthijs de Ligt – who had also been finding it a bit tough to cope with the Italian conditions after years of playing with AFC Ajax.

“The same thing [that happened with de Jong] happened with de Ligt as well. He is now in a land of another culture, playing in a league with a different structure, People think it’s easy for them, but it’s not that easy,” he concluded.

Quotes via Mundo Deportivo.