Rumour Has It: Atletico Madrid to join Christian Eriksen race

We round up the front and back pages across Europe, as Thursday sees the transfer rumour mill crank into gear once again.

The transfer window may be closed but the rumours do not stop!

Christian Eriksen was unable to secure a move away from Tottenham prior to Monday’s deadline.

Since then, the likes of Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Inter have been linked to the Spurs star.

TOP STORY – ATLETICO PREPARING JANUARY MOVE FOR ERIKSEN

Atletico Madrid are set to return for Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen in January, according to AS.

Eriksen was linked to the likes of Atletico, Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United but a move did not materialise.

Juventus, Real Madrid, Inter y PSG también están interesados

El Atlético lo mantiene entre sus prioridades de futurohttps://t.co/CPDwXLOj4X — AS (@diarioas) September 5, 2019

Now, Atletico,andare reportedly monitoring the situation as Eriksen prepares to become a free agent at the end of the season.

ROUND-UP

– According to the Mirror, Juventus strikeris set to be offered a chance to move to the Premier League. The Croatian veteran was linked tobut a move failed to transpire prior to the transfer window closing.

– LaLiga pair Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao are keeping tabs on Chelsea and Spain full-back Cesar Azpilicueta, reports the Mirror. It comes amid concerns the Spaniard could lose his spot in the Chelsea XI to Reece James.

– Brazilian side Flamengo are interested in signing free agent Claudio Marchisio, says Gazzetta dello Sport. Former Juventus star Marchisio is without a club since leaving Zenit. Flamengo were also close to luring Mario Balotelli before he opted for Brescia.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta to be offered return to Spain if youngster replaces him | https://t.co/ct5DQh7twx pic.twitter.com/6SvOXUzy4y — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 5, 2019

– The Daily Mail claimsmanagerwants to sign a new defender in January. The report comes after Aymeric Laporte’s knee injury left City with just two fit centre-backs – John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi.

– David Beckham’s Inter Miami are set to sign River Plate midfielder Exequiel Palacios, according to TNT Sports. The expansion franchise – who are backed by the former Manchester United star and will enter MLS in 2020 – have also been linked to Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani and Barcelona forward Luis Suarez.