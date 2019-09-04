Reports: Real Madrid star unhappy with Zinedine Zidane’s ‘ugly’ gesture after transfer deadline day

Real Madrid started the summer transfer window all guns blazing and completed the signings of the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy early on. However, they failed to sign any of their other top targets in the window.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba was on top of their wishlist along with Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar. While United held on for at least 16-180 million for the Frenchman, Madrid were left behind in the race to sign the Brazilian by their arch-rivals Barcelona, who themselves failed to re-sign him.

On top of the incomings, there were a few players Los Blancos wanted to offload too. Manager Zinedine Zidane isn’t a big fan of youngster Vinicius Junior and wanted him off the charts. However, president Florentino Perez convinced the French manager to keep hold of the Brazilian.

Despite that, it wasn’t sure until the deadline day whether Vinicius would be playing with the first team or will be relegated to the Castilla side. With Madrid failing to get Neymar on board, they had no option but to continue with the youngster in the first team.

According to reports in Don Balon, Vinicius wanted to sort out his future quickly and wished for one of the top shirt numbers as well. However, Zidane only informed him of his status as a first-team player a day after the transfer window closed and he was given the no.25 for the season with #7 shirt going to new signing Eden Hazard.

This gesture has left the Brazilian unhappy and he would want to prove his manager wrong with performances on the pitch.