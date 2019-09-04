Former Real Madrid star believes new club signing was the best Premier League player ‘by far’

Eden Hazard completed his dream move to Real Madrid in the recently concluded summer transfer window on a five-year deal from Chelsea.

Though he hasn’t been able to make his debut for the club because of a hamstring injury, he is expected to return to action after the international window. Former Real Madrid star Fernando Morientes has claimed that he believed Hazard was the by far the best Premier League player and will be a revelation at Madrid.

Los Blancos paid €100 million to sign the 28-year-old Belgian, who is expected to fill up the gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the club.

“I believe [he can be a revelation], given the relation between price and what we saw last year,” Morientes said at a La Liga event on Tuesday.

“It is true there were some Liverpool players who were at a spectacular level but, for me, Hazard was by far the [best] Premier League player. The fact he came to La Liga, I think he has been an extraordinary signing.

“It is not just because of the value added to our competition, but because he is player who created a lot of expectations.

“Many recognised players were supposed to come to Madrid but, at the end, Hazard is the most notable. Everyone expects he can keep last year’s level, which was extraordinary.”