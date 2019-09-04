Eden Hazard can be a revelation at Real Madrid – Fernando Morientes

According to Fernando Morientes, Eden Hazard was the best player in the Premier League and can be “extraordinary” again for Real Madrid.

Eden Hazard will prove to be a revelation at Real Madrid if he can translate his “extraordinary” Chelsea form to Spain, according to Fernando Morientes.

After years of speculation, Hazard joined Real Madrid in the close season in a €100million deal, seemingly replacing Cristiano Ronaldo a year on from his departure for Juventus.

The Belgium forward has not yet made his competitive Madrid debut due to a thigh injury but will be expected to lift a side that struggled last season and has started the new campaign in unconvincing fashion, drawing two of their first three LaLiga matches.

Former Madrid forward Morientes is certainly expecting a lot from Hazard, believing the club’s latest ‘Galactico’ buy will be a big hit in his new surroundings.

“I believe [he can be a revelation], given the relation between price and what we saw last year,” Morientes said at a LaLiga event on Tuesday.

Day 1 in the new office!

Premier jour au travail #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/sUcHmsihZw — Eden Hazard (@hazardeden10) July 8, 2019

“It is true there were some Liverpool players who were at a spectacular level but, for me, Hazard was by far the [best] Premier League player. The fact he came to LaLiga, I think he has been an extraordinary signing.

“It is not just because of the value added to our competition, but because he is a player who created a lot of expectations.

“Many recognised players were supposed to come to Madrid but, at the end, Hazard is the most notable. Everyone expects he can keep last year’s level, which was extraordinary.”