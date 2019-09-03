Fans celebrate as Alphonse Areola becomes first ever Philippines origin player to play for Real Madrid

On Monday, La Liga giants Real Madrid announced the signing of their new goalkeeper, Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint Germain (PSG). The signing was celebrated by Philippines fans all over the world, as Areola is the first footballer of Filipino origin, to play for Real Madrid.

Take a look at some of the best reactions on Twitter, right here:

So since Areola’s parents are Filipino it means The Philippines is reppin’ Real Madrid now 🤝 — Ela (@eIastorm) September 2, 2019

Anyone still remember this guy? French-Filipino Alphonse Areola will go On Loan to Real Madrid for a season. 🏆 2013 U20 World Cup 🇫🇷

🏆 2018 World Cup 🇫🇷 https://t.co/GtXLZMmlTg — chris_bautista (@chris_bautista) September 2, 2019

Real Madrid signed Areola. Filipinos around the world should be rejoicing — Olivier GiRUDEBOi (@CPitoz) September 2, 2019

Alphonse Areola se convertira en el segundo campeon del mundo con Francia en #Rusia2018 que vestira la camiseta del Real Madrid despues de Varane que llego al club blanco en 2012, buen fichaje sobre todo que es de origen filipino — Mario Alvarado (@marioal98584586) September 2, 2019

Alphon Areola es de origen Filipino, si alguien conoce algún jugador Filipino que paso por el Real Madrid que me pase el dato. No recuerdo. pic.twitter.com/fo4qWhv186 — RMadridLoves (@RMadridLoves) September 2, 2019

The 26-year-old shot-stopper is a product of the PSG academy, and in the 2012-13 season, he made his senior debut with the Parisians at just 19 years old.

He then moved to Lens and Bastia on loan deals in the 2013-14 season and the 2014-15 season respectively, before signing for La Liga side Villarreal on another loan deal, in July 2015.

Areola was one of the best performers for Villarreal in 2015-16, and he led his team to a fourth-place finish in the La Liga and also to the semi-finals in the UEFA Europa League. During the season, he also broke the club record for going the longest without conceding a league goal (620 minutes).

In 2016-17, he returned to PSG, since when he has made over 100 appearances for the Parisians. He has also secured three league titles, two French Cups, four French Super Cups and two League Cups,

Areola was also a part of the France national team that lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2018.