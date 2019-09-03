Reports: Zinedine Zidane gives ultimatum to two Real Madrid stars to improve their game before January transfer window

With the summer transfer window now closed, Real Madrid know they have a set of players with whom they will have to push for titles on all fronts.

Moreover, the extra attention put on the failed transfer moves for Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba meant Madrid failed to fill up the holes they should have in their squad. Before the window, they were in desperate need of a central defender and a world-class midfielder, two positions which they failed to fill up.

The two current first-choice defenders are Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. However, their performances over the past season haven’t been impressive and the 2019/20 season hasn’t started positively for Los Blancos as well. In just three matches, they have shipped in four goals already and only have five points to show for.

As a result, manager Zinedine Zidane has given the ultimatum to his first-choice centre-back pairing of Ramos and Varane that they need to up their game as soon as possible or the club will move in for a new defender in the January transfer window, Don Balon reports.

With two weeks of international break ahead, the duo have enough time to get their act straight before Madrid play Levante on Saturday, 14th September.