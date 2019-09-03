Reports: Latest Real Madrid signing could take no.1 jersey ahead of Thibaut Courtois after Keylor Navas’s departure

Real Madrid announced the departure of goalkeeper Keylor Navas in a swap deal which saw Paris Saint-Germain’s Alphonse Areola move to the Spanish capital.

The Costa Rican was relegated to the bench after Thibaut Courtois’s arrival last season and wanted a move to greener pastures to resurrect his career. A move to PSG followed, and Madrid got a decent second choice keeper in Areola as well.

However, despite Navas’s departure, Courtois will not be able to take up the no.1 jersey yet as La Liga laws state that jersey numbers cannot be changed mid-season. As a result, according to reports in Marca, Areola could be handed the no.1 jersey for the 2019/20 season.

The swap deal was made official just hours before the transfer window slammed shut.

“The club wishes to express its gratitude and affection for the player’s conduct and commitment throughout his five seasons at Real Madrid.

“Navas was a part of one of the most significant spells of our history, during which time he lifted 12 pieces of silverware, including three Champions League crowns.

“Real Madrid wish the player all the best in this latest chapter of his career,” the club stated in an official statement.