Spanish second division side trolls Manchester United after capturing transfer target

On Monday, Spanish second division side UD Almeria signed 18-year-old forward Arvin Appiah, and while they announced the signing on Twitter, they also trolled Manchester United – who had been actively pursuing the Nottingham Forest forward.

Check out the announcement below that says “Sorry @ManUtd Arvin Appiah is red and white”:

Earlier, The Sun reported that Appiah has agreed on a stunning £8million deal to join Almeria this summer.

The English news agency had further claimed that the player’s medical tests were also due at his new club – based on what we now know from the Spanish side’s official confirmation, it now looks like the England youngster has already completed his medical and joined his new team.

It has also been understood that the teenager has played for the England Under-19 team, and also that he has featured in Nottingham Forest’s first-team last season, when he scored in the EFL Cup and showed the world what he is capable of.

Meanwhile, Football Espana reports that the winger had been heavily linked with a move abroad, as well as with Manchester United, for a long time throughout this summer.

According to the Spanish news agency, Manchester United had always been the frontrunners to sign him, prior to his shock move to Almeria.