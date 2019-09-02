WATCH: Lionel Messi’s stunner among finalists for Puskas Award 2019

The finalists for the 2019 Puskas Award have been announced by FIFA, and not surprisingly, Lionel Messi is a part of the list of three players who have made it into the final round.

Apart from Messi, River Plate ace Juanfer Quintero and ex-Debrecen star Daniel Zsori are the other two players who made it into the final three.

Take a look at FIFA’s announcement on Twitter, down below:

Meanwhile, let us also sneak a peak on Lionel Messi’s scorcher against Real Betis on 17th March 2019, in the 2018-19 La Liga – the goal that gained him a Puskas nomination:

The goal was not only scored away from home, but it also elicited a rapturous ovation from the opposing fans, as you can see in the video shared below:

📍 Benito Villamarín

👏👏👏 Mucho arte la afición del @RealBetis reconociendo que el fútbol de Leo #Messi va más allá de unos colores. ¡Bravo!

👍 #FairPlay pic.twitter.com/YPkwwbJ1II — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) March 17, 2019

In case you did not know, Lionel Messi is also the footballer with the most number of nominations in the history of the Puskas Award – to date, he has received seven Puskas nominations.

However, as fate would have it, he is yet to win his maiden award – and hopefully, 2019 would be the year when he finally breaks his duck.

The “Best” awards, including the Puskas, will be announced by FIFA on 23rd September 2019, at Milan in Italy.