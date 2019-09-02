Reports: Barcelona superstar breaks dressing room door after frustrating draw to Osasuna

Reports suggest that Barcelona superstar Gerard Pique was incredibly furious after his team drew 2-2 against Osasuna in what could have been an easy win for the Catalans in the La Liga on Saturday.

Barcelona have lost five points in their three La Liga 2019-20 outings till date, and quite understandably, Pique was very angry after the Osasuna game – according to Don Balon.

The Spanish news agency further reports that the star centre-back kicked at one of the dressing room doors in El Sadar, Osasuna’s home ground, in a fit of rage. The act was more of a result of self-criticism rather than anger at their opponents, says Don Balon.

Barcelona were leading 2-1 until the 81st minute, thanks to goals from Ansu Fati and Arthur Melo, but then Pique committed a foul in his own penalty area and the referee pointed to spot in favour of Osasuna.

Roberto Torres Morales promptly scored for the hosts and restored the tie, and the Catalans could not break the deadlock afterwards.

They are currently at the eighth spot on the La Liga table, with four points from three matches – a win, a draw and a loss. They began their new season with a 1-0 defeat against Athletic Bilbao but showed signs of recovery in the week that followed – with a 5-2 victory against Real Betis.

However, the game against Real Betis also proved that the Blaugrana were a bit weak as far as their defence was concerned, and those fears were proven to be true on Saturday by Osasuna’s late equalizer.