Reports: Neymar called Lionel Messi, revealed when he will leave PSG for Barcelona

Barcelona appear to have lost their battle of bringing Neymar Jr back to the Nou Camp, and it seems as if the Brazilian is staying put at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

But it wasn’t without effort, or so it seems. Don Balon is reporting that though Barcelona claim they made all efforts possible to sign Neymar, Lionel Messi is not a happy man.

The report says that Messi might even be angry with the Catalans for not doing enough to bring back a player with whom he shares a deep friendship, while also combining very well together in front of goal.

Valverde on Neymar & Messi injury

Furthermore, the report states that Neymar would have called the Argentine superstar up to discuss his plans for the future, and revealed that he plans to stay at PSG only until the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, PSG Sporting Director Leonardo has confirmed that there was a discussion between the two clubs about Neymar, however they could not reach an agreement because the conditions simply were not accepted.

“The first written proposal of Barcelona was on August 27. We were open to talk about players, but there was no acceptance of our conditions,” Leonardo reportedly said.

So, PSG have their superstar at the club for the near future, but expect Barcelona to come back stronger in the next transfer window.