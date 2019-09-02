Reports: Real Madrid set to announce new blockbuster signing today

Real Madrid may have failed to sign Neymar Jr from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but they look set to announce the signing of another top star as early as today.

ESPN are reporting that Bruno Fernandes to Real Madrid is as good as done, and that the announcement should come in on Monday, that is today.

Pues una de las bombas que decía Zidane se va a anunciar mañana. Casi cerrado Bruno Fernandes. Llevaban razón en Florencia. @SportsCenter_nt — Manu Martín ESPN (@manumartin23) September 1, 2019

It was widely reported that Los Blancos had made the arrangements to make one big move before the end of the transfer window, and it appears that it was tilting towards Fernandes all the time.

While Neymar seemed like the obvious choice, PSG’s unwillingness to cooperate at a decent price finally scared off both Madrid and Barcelona, leaving the Brazilian stranded at the Parisians.

As for Fernandes, after revealing that he nearly signed for Tottenham Hotspur, he gets a high profile move of his own.

The Portuguese star was linked with Manchester United as well, but has had to wait a while before getting a major move to one of Europe’s big guns.

High praise from his International teammate and former Galactico Cristiano Ronaldo has further put Fernandes on a pedestal.