Reports: Zinedine Zidane and Sergio Ramos unhappy with Eden Hazard for one specific reason

Eden Hazard hasn’t had the greatest of starts to life as a Real Madrid player, and it appears that he might now have to deal with a cross locker room as well.

The Belgian suffered an injury in the lead up to the La Liga season, and hasn’t been risked by manager Zinedine Zidane as a result, though it was reported that he would be fit to play for Los Blancos this weekend.

But, as it turns out, the medical team at Real Madrid aren’t quite ready to allow Hazard for action after a thigh injury, though his insistence to move on to International duty with Belgium comes as a surprise.

“For everyone’s sake” – Zidane hopes Hazard doesn’t travel with Belgian national team

And Don Balon are reporting that this is why the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Sergio Ramos too are unhappy with the new signing, with the club preferring that he remains in Madrid to complete the treatment process.

“Legally he can travel with Belgium but at the moment he cannot play,” Zidane said on Saturday.

“He knows that, we do too and I hope he doesn’t play, for the good of everyone, including Belgium.”

“Obviously I’m not happy to see my players injured but unfortunately these things happen, they happen in every team, everywhere you look you see there are lots of players with injuries,” he continued.

“Our physios and doctors and everyone who works with the players are doing everything possible and I hope that everyone can return quickly.”