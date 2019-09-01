Barcelona star becomes third youngest goalscorer in La Liga history

Barcelona star Ansu Fati has become the third youngest goalscorer in La Liga history after his goal against Osasuna on Saturday, 31st August.

With the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele injured, Barcelona started with Antoine Griezmann, Rafinha and Carles Perez up front. However, with the La Liga champions trailing 1-0 at half-time, they decided to introduce the 16-year-old Ansu Fati.

The winger scored within five minutes of coming on to equalise for his side and add his name in the La Liga history books. He became the third youngest player at 16 years and 304 days to score a La Liga goal, only behind Fabrice Olinga (16 years and 98 days) & Iker Muniain (16 years and 289 days).

3 – Ansu Faty (16 years and 304 days) has become the third youngest player to score in LaLIga history, after Fabrice Olinga (16y & 98d) and Iker Muniain (16y & 289d). Future. pic.twitter.com/TdtV22nDCp — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 31, 2019

He also became the youngest Barcelona player to score a goal in La Liga, overtaking Bojan Krkic.

👏🏼Classy as always @BoKrkic – your record is in good hands. 🔵🔴 https://t.co/ANQZNZ1uYW — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 31, 2019

Barcelona, however, could only manage to get a point from the match as they drew 2-2 and now only have four points in three matches to show for.