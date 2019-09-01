Barcelona star unhappy at referee’s decision to award late penalty as La Liga champions drop points again

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has lashed out at the referee for awarding a late penalty to Osasuna which saw them equalise against the defending La Liga champions in the 81st minute.

Barcelona were pegged back in the 7th minute of the match through Roberto Torres’s strike but 16-year-old Ansu Fati equalised for the Catalan giants six minutes into the first half. Substitute Arthur Melo then gave the visitors the lead but a late penalty saw Osasuna save a point.

The ball had struck Pique’s hands, and referee awarded the penalty according to the new rules. Even though Video Assistant Referee had a look at the incident, the decision wasn’t reversed. The Spanish defender was clearly unhappy with the decision and slammed the referee after the match.

“For me, it was not a penalty. No way should it have been given as the situation was an accident. The ball did hit me on the hand, but I was a very short distance and could do nothing about it. My hand was in a natural position while jumping for the ball.

“I do not understand the referee’s decision,” he said after the match.