It has been quite the week for Ansu Fati, who is the first 16-year-old to score a goal for Barcelona in LaLiga.

Ansu Fati became Barcelona’s youngest LaLiga goalscorer and the third-youngest in the competition’s history against Osasuna on Saturday.

The 16-year-old came off the bench at half-time at El Sadar and made it 1-1 six minutes later, burying Carles Perez’s cross with a fine header.

It was an historic moment for Fati, who last week became the second-youngest player to appear for Barca in the top flight when he came on for Perez in the 5-2 defeat of Real Betis at Camp Nou.

Fati takes the record as Barca’s youngest scorer from Bojan Krkic, who wrote on Twitter: “It’s always a great joy to see boys from the Masia enjoying and achieving their dreams. Congratulations for your record, Ansu!”

3 – Ansu Faty (16 years and 304 days) has become the third youngest player to score in LaLIga history, after Fabrice Olinga (16y & 98d) and Iker Muniain (16y & 289d). Future. pic.twitter.com/TdtV22nDCp — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 31, 2019

Only former Malaga forward Fabrice Olinga and Athletic Bilbao star Iker Munian were younger when they scored for the first time in LaLiga.

Born in Guinea-Bissau, Ansu arrived at Barca in 2013 at the age of 10 and recently signed a contract that will keep him at the club until June 2022.

After his outing against Betis, his father told RAC1: “I have seen him make his debut for Barca; I can die happily. It will not be the first time; there will be many more appearances.”