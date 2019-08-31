Satisfied Zinedine Zidane hints at late arrivals to Real Madrid squad

Real Madrid’s squad is “the best” according to Zinedine Zidane, but the coach has hinted late transfers are possible.

Zinedine Zidane has hinted Real Madrid could still make some late additions, but has insisted he is happy with the squad he has at his disposal.

Madrid face Villarreal on Sunday, having won their opening LaLiga fixture before drawing at home to Real Valladolid last time out.

Los Blancos have brought in five players in this window, including Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and highly rated full-back Ferland Mendy.

Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez have been heavily linked with moves away from Santiago Bernabeu throughout the window, though the duo – the latter of which is injured – appear set to stay in Madrid.

When asked if Madrid would be in the market for any last-minute transfer “bombs”, Zidane hinted anything is possible, though the Frenchman has no concerns over the quality of his squad.

“Everything can happen, one bomb or two bombs. I don’t know. We will see but the most important is tomorrow’s game,” Zidane told a news conference on Saturday.

“These are the players I have at my disposal and I am very proud to be working with these footballers. I think they are the best.

“When you start, you look at making a few changes, but as soon as the season started I was happy, but it is true that things could still change up until the deadline.

“There’s nothing negative to say about my current squad, every single manager wants to be a manager of Real Madrid. I am happy.”

One player who could be heading out of the door is Keylor Navas, with the goalkeeper reportedly on the verge of a move to Paris Saint-Germain, which may involve Alphonse Areola heading to Madrid in return.

But Zidane confirmed Navas would be part of the squad for Sunday, regardless of any potential transfer.

“Keylor is going to be with us [against Villarreal]. We will have to wait and see, up until September 2 anything is possible,” Zidane said.

“But he will be with us for an important game. I just focus on that. Nothing else. It’s possible for Keylor to leave, but the important thing is to have him tomorrow when he can help us win the game.

“What needs to happen will happen. We’ll have to wait and see.”