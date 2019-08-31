Reports: Real Madrid to sack Zinedine Zidane on one condition

All’s not well for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid right now – as things stand, he is reportedly on the verge of getting sacked from his managerial role at the club.

Reports suggest that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is not happy with the team’s performance at the moment. Los Blancos had a disappointing pre-season – they were beaten convincingly by the likes of Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma – and last but not the least, their local rivals Atletico Madrid thumped them in a 7-3 win in late July.

Though Zidane and co. began their 2019-20 La Liga campaign in style by winning 3-1 against Celta Vigo in Gameweek 1, they were handed a harsh reality check by minnows Real Vallodolid who snatched a point from them in the week that followed.

And now, Don Balon reports that Zidane has been handed one last chance to impress at the Santiago Bernabeu – the upcoming La Liga game against Villarreal.

The match will be held at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal, Spain on 1st September and according to the Spanish news agency, it is a must-win game for the Frenchman is he has to remain at Real Madrid as their manager.

After two Gameweeks, Los Blancos are currently at fourth position in the La Liga standings, with four points (one win, one draw). Their arch-rivals Barcelona are at tenth place, with three points (one win, one loss).