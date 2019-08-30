Football world reacts in solidarity with former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique after his daughter passes away

Former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique’s nine-year-old daughter Xana tragically passed away after battling with bone cancer.

Enrique shared the heartbreaking news on his Twitter handle and messages of solidarity from all around the football and sporting world poured in for the Spaniard. He had given up on his role as Spain national team’s coach earlier this year to spend time with his daughter.

“You will be the star that guides our family. We will miss you very much but we will remember you every day of our lives in the hope that in the future we will meet again,” he said.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Luis Enrique and his family for the loss of his daughter. Stay strong, Luis 🙏 https://t.co/bXrNgreRra — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 29, 2019

Leo Messi posts a heartfelt message on his Instagram and sends his condolences to Luis Enrique and his family after the loss of his daughter. RIP Xana. 💔 pic.twitter.com/milxXIVSvx — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) August 29, 2019

