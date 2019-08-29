Alvaro Morata suffers knee sprain during Atletico training

Diego Simeone might be forced into a rethink in attack when Atletico Madrid host Eibar after Alvaro Morata sprained his knee.
Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has sustained a knee injury in training, the LaLiga club announced.
Morata twisted his knee during Wednesday’s session with Diego Simeone’s squad and tests confirmed a “moderate sprain”.
A timescale has not been placed upon the 26-year-old’s recovery at this stage but he will sit out training on Thursday.
Atleti have started their LaLiga campaign with back-to-back 1-0 wins over Getafe and Leganes.
Spain international Morata scored in the first of those matches but missed a second-half penalty.
Simeone’s men are back in action at home to Eibar on Sunday.
