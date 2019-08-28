5 players who rejected Barcelona to join Real Madrid

Real Madrid versus Barcelona rivalry is arguably the biggest rivalry in football and one of the reasons why is because both clubs have some of the best players in the world. Many times the transfer targets for the two clubs are the same and as a result, many stars are forced to reject one club for the other including these five who rejected Barcelona for Real Madrid.

#5. Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid spent €46m to sign Vinicius Junior from Flamengo in 2017 even though the player could only join them in 2018 after he turned 18. The Brazilian had a decent debut season with Real Madrid and he has plenty of time to improve further.

When Vinicius was asked if he had offers from other clubs before joining Real Madrid, he said: “Yes, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona among others. They were always in touch with us. In the end, we waited for the right time and the right team.”

“I felt that I was making my boyhood dream come true, that I was going to a club that all the best players in the world want to be at. The best are there. I can’t explain the happiness I felt when I signed the contract with Real Madrid.”

Only time will tell if Vinicius’ decision to join Real Madrid will hurt Barcelona in the future.

#4. Karim Benzema

Olympique Lyon have one of the best football academies in the world at the moment and Karim Benzema is one of the biggest talents to come through the club’s youth setup. At a young age, he broke several records with both Lyon and France which drew interest from several top European clubs.

In 2009, when Real Madrid revamped their first-team squad, they signed Benzema from Lyon for €35m and that was a hefty fee for a 21-year-old at that time. Upon joining Real Madrid, he revealed that he turned down offers from other clubs for his dream move.

“There were quite a few clubs that contacted me like Manchester (United), Inter Milan and Barcelona, but I decided to come here.

“Real Madrid are an excellent club. I’ve dreamt about playing here since I was 15 years old. Florentino (Madrid president Perez) spoke to me about the team and the project that he wanted to create. I wanted to play at Real Madrid anyway so he didn’t have to convince me of hardly anything.”

#3. David Beckham

In 2003, Manchester United were willing to sell David Beckham after an alleged fallout with Sir Alex Ferguson and former Barcelona president Joan Laporta confessed many years later that the club were close to signing David Beckham.

Laporta struck a deal with Manchester United but couldn’t reach an agreement with the player which prompted them to look elsewhere.

“It was between Beckham, Ronaldinho or [Thierry] Henry. United told us that they would sell him to us if we won the [presidential] election as we didn’t have the power at that time,” Laporta told MARCA.

“But they used us and in the end he signed for Madrid. We met at Heathrow Airport and signed a document which said that they would sell him to us if we struck an agreement with the agent.

“However, we didn’t manage to do that. We went to Nice and stayed with him and he said he would think about it. We got fed up of waiting on an answer, so we signed Ronaldinho instead.”

Missing out on Beckham didn’t affect Barcelona as they signed Ronaldinho instead and he went on to have a stellar career at the Catalan club and even won the Ballon d’Or.

#2. Alfredo di Stefano

In 1952, a 25-year-old Alfredo di Stefano played a friendly tournament in Madrid with his Colombian club Millonarios and his performance sparked interest from both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Barcelona took the lead in the race to sign him and even though they didn’t agree on a fee with Millonarios, they flew the player to Spain and it is reported that he played at least one friendly match for the Catalan club in 1953.

Barca claimed that River Plate, Di Stefano’s former club, were the legal owners of the player because of an alleged issue between Millonarios and the Argentine club over the player’s transfer to the Colombian club in 1949. Even though FIFA had waived the transfer through, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) intervened and amidst the uncertainty over the transfer, Real Madrid president, Santiago Bernabeu, reached an agreement with Millonarios.

This caused an impasse and RFEF had to give a verdict and they came to a shocking compromise that Di Stefano could play for alternate clubs over the course of four seasons starting with Real Madrid. Barcelona’s president Marti Carreto was forced to resign and the interim board ripped up the player’s contract which freed him to join Real Madrid.

There are many conspiracy theories on the transfer but all that aside, Di Stefano went on to have a stellar career at Real Madrid during which he won five European Cups.

#1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Many football fans would have dreamed of seeing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play together and that could have been possible back in 2009.

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon revealed that ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson attempted to sell the player to Barcelona but the player refused.

“It is totally true. In the few weeks, he [Ferguson] tried to avoid him [Ronaldo] going to Real Madrid, by offering him to Barcelona. Barcelona were very happy but at that moment it was very crucial as Ronaldo said: ‘I’m not going to any other club but Real Madrid.’‏

It is even reported that back in 2003, when Ronaldo was at Sporting, Barcelona tried to sign him but Manchester United beat them to his signature.