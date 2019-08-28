Real Madrid in injury crisis as sixth first-team player is ruled out

A good start to the season had Real Madrid fans in bliss. However, a second match-day draw against Real Valladolid, along with recent transfer failures have dampened the mood. And now, to pile on the bad news, another first-team member has been sidelined with an injury.

Real Madrid midfielder Isco becomes the latest player to be sidelined with an injury, landing another blow for Zinedine Zidane. The Spaniard is the sixth first-team star to be ruled out, with Eden Hazard, Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo, James Rodriguez, and Marco Asensio already on the list.

Following Isco’s injury, Real Madrid released a statement, saying:

“After the tests carried out today to our player Isco by the Real Madrid Medical Services he has been diagnosed with a muscular lesion in the right femoral biceps. Pending evolution.”

As a result of the latest injury setback, Los Blancos are left with just twenty fit senior team members with La Liga already underway. Meanwhile, they are expected to be without Marco Asensio for a long time, however, the remaining players should step up their recovery during the international break and could be fit to play after it.

Real Madrid have begun their latest league season on a positive note, gathering four points out of a possible six. The Galacticos beat Celta Vigo by three goals to one on the first match-day before a disappointing draw against Real Valladolid stopped them in their tracks. They next face Villarreal away from home.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos will also find out about their UEFA Champions League group stage opponents on August 29, 2019. You can read all the possible scenarios here.