Reports: Barcelona stars win almost €500,000 in Poker tournament after 5-2 win vs Real Betis

Barcelona stars Gerard Pique and Arturo Vidal were spotted playing Poker after the club’s 5-2 win over Real Betis in La Liga.

The duo took part in a tournament – Single-Day High Roller event at the Casino of Barcelona and went on to pocket almost €500,000 collectively, as reported by Spanish daily Marca. Pique finished second in the tournament while Vidal was some way behind but still managed to win a decent amount.

The report claims that the former Manchester United defender won €352,950 euros and the midfielder went on to claim €134,460, which took their total earning to €487,410.

The Poker tournament was played just a day after Barcelona’s first La Liga win of the season. Their title defence didn’t start in style as an Aritz Aduriz screamer saw them lose the first match of the season 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao.

Their problems only took a turn for the worse when Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele were ruled out from their next encounter against Real Betis, with Lionel Messi on the sidelines as well. However, latest signing Antoine Griezmann stepped up and scored twice in a 5-2 win for the Catalan giants.

Their next encounter is against Osasuna on Saturday, 31st August. It is still unclear whether Messi would be a part of the encounter or not.

