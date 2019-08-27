3 reasons why Real Madrid should sign Neymar

With Real Madrid and Barcelona entangled in a transfer saga for PSG forward Neymar, FOX Sports Asia lists three reasons why Madrid should sign him up.

1. Eden Hazard can’t do it all alone

Real Madrid’s pre-season was a clear indicator of just where the team stands at this moment – the 7-2 defeat to Atletico marking the lowest ebb of a summer riddled with doubt and chaos.

Record signing Eden Hazard often remained on the periphery of games, before finally bursting into life with his first goal against Bundesliga side Salzburg. An injury to the Belgian, however, meant Madrid had to start the season without him and their struggles are out in the open – as evidenced in the 1-1 draw to Valladolid.

Even with his return, he cannot be expected to shoulder the team’s responsibility all alone and in Neymar, Madrid have the ready-made superstar they need to complement Hazard’s talent.

2. Madrid’s answer to Barcelona’s superstars

With the signing of Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona have an attack brimming to the broth with talent. Lionel Messi, Griezmann, Dembele and Suarez represent a fearful prospect for any defence in world football and at the moment, Real Madrid don’t really have anyone apart from Hazard in that category.

Gareth Bale, with all his persistent niggles is an aging force while Karim Benzema, for all his graft, has never been one from the top bracket. Signing Neymar would mean Madrid finally having an attack capable of going toe-to-toe with not only Barcelona, but also the rest of Europe’s elites.

3. Replacing Ronaldo

My rivalry with Messi is like Senna and Prost – Ronaldo

The impact of Ronaldo’s departure on Madrid has been colossal and for all their spending this summer, they haven’t really replaced him. Hazard’s goal tally is far too less to rival Ronaldo’s and neither is the Belgian driven enough to be the world’s best.

In Neymar, Madrid would be getting not only a player capable of matching Ronaldo’s immense goal return but also someone willing to take up the mantle of being the best in the world – the kind of player they desperately need right now.