Reports: Eden Hazard worried about Real Madrid star’s active party lifestyle

Real Madrid may be looking to sign new players before the end of the summer transfer window, but it appears they should be worried about one of their existing stars first.

Diario Gol is reporting that Eden Hazard and a number of Real Madrid first team players are worried about Vinicius Jr and his active party lifestyle.

The Brazilian has been brought into the club as a possible heir to Cristiano Ronaldo, but has fallen down the pecking order under manager Zinedine Zidane, and it might not be getting better.

Hazard has taken Vinicius’ preferred position on the pitch, but his off the pitch antics are what worries the club more, with reports suggesting that his social life has started taking precedence.

View this post on Instagram 🔥🌟💥🕺🏾 @gagamilanoworld #viniciusjr19 A post shared by Vinicius Jr. ⚡️🇧🇷 (@viniciusjunior) on Jun 27, 2019 at 4:55pm PDT

The report says that the entire locker room is aware, and photos and videos continue to be released of the 19-year-old living it up outside the pitch.

With opportunities at a premium, it is even possible that Zidane’s patience with Vinicius runs out soon, and the French boss might consider selling the attacking if things do not improve.

The Galacticos are still being linked with Neymar Jr in the transfer window, and his arrival could further push Vinicius away from the first team.