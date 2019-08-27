La Liga President shuns Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo, says only Lionel Messi is essential

Barcelona and Real Madrid may be scampering to acquire the services of Neymar Jr in this summer transfer window, but La Liga President Javier Tebas isn’t exactly sure why.

Tebas believes that signing the Brazilian, as well as investing in Cristiano Ronaldo, is not as important as ensuring Lionel Messi stays a part of the Spanish top flight.

“Yes, of course [I’d like Neymar to return]. With his qualities he’s in the top three players in the world. It would be very important for La Liga if he came again, although it wouldn’t be defining for the Spanish league,” Tebas revealed to Marca.

“The defining thing is that we play 10 months a year, with 20 clubs each playing each other and generating passion and joy each weekend for fans in Spain and across the world.

‘This is boring’ – Valverde on Neymar

“A player like Neymar gives you a following in countries that look out for him, but he’s not an essential element, not even Cristiano Ronaldo was. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is an essential element because he’s the heritage of La Liga.”

“If they are interested in signing [Neymar] it’s because they can [afford] it,” he continued.

“I’m not going to go there because there are many factors that we don’t know about at the moment.”

Reports suggested Neymar could end up at Real Madrid as early as this Thursday, though there is far from any official confirmation from Los Blancos just yet.