Barcelona legend reveals he bought new boots for 16-year-old Ansu Fati

Former Barcelona goalkeeper and club’s youth team Juvenil A coach Victor Valdes has revealed that he bought new boots for latest Barcelona debutant, 16-year-old Ansu Fati.

Fati plays under Valdes for Barcelona’s youth side and the former goalkeeper revealed how he bought new boots for the young winger while on a tour to Russia. He became the second-youngest player ever to feature in a La Liga match after taking to the pitch in Barcelona’s 5-2 win over Real Betis.

“I told him to bring me his boots and they were a complete disaster, they were causing him pain,” Valdes revealed during a press conference on Monday. “Nobody had thought it could be the boots, but I did. We went to buy some new ones.”

The 16-year-old was drafted into the side as injuries to Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele forced them to be left out of the matchday squad. Valdes also talked about Fati’s strength and thanked manager Ernesto Valverde for giving the youngster a chance to feature for the senior side.

“He’s strong, quick and self-confident,” he said.”You have to give this kind of talent freedom so that he flows. I’m so happy for him, he called me this morning and it made me very excited. I’m thankful to [Ernesto] Valverde for giving him some minutes. His performance didn’t surprise me.”