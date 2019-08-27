WATCH: Lionel Messi’s son celebrates Real Betis’s goal vs Barcelona, leaves Luis Suarez stunned

Barcelona registered their first win of the La Liga season by getting the better of Real Betis with a 5-2 scoreline at the Camp Nou.

The defending champions didn’t have the best of starts to their title defence after Athletic Bilbao defeated them 1-0 in the season opener. Moreover, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele out, the onus was on Antoine Griezmann to deliver and take Barcelona through in their first home match of the season.

The former Atletico star didn’t disappoint as he scored two goals in the 41st and 50th minute to ensure the team walks away with all three points. Carles Perez, Jordi Alba and Arturo Vidal were the three other goalscorers for the Catalan giants.

Though the match was a high-scoring one, another incident which caught a lot of attention was Messi’s son Mateo Messi celebrating one of Real Betis’s goals. And the kid’s reaction left Suarez stunned before the Barcelona duo burst out in laughter.

Watch the video here.

Leo Messi’s son celebrated Real Betis’ goal yesterday. 👀 Just look at Luis Suárez’s reaction. 😂 pic.twitter.com/8QGxPsQ5Hd — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 26, 2019

Barcelona face Osasuna next in La Liga on Saturday, 31st August.