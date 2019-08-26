Barcelona star had to take permission from parents to play against Real Betis in La Liga

16-year-old Ansu Fati made his debut for the Barcelona senior team against Real Betis in La Liga. The Guinea-Bissau born player, as a result, became the second-youngest debutant in the club’s history, behind only Vicenc Martinez. He, however, needed to take permission from his parents to do so!

As per La Liga regulations, underage players are disallowed from representing their teams in late-night games, the Barcelona versus Real Betis encounter firmly in this category. The only way around this is if they get consent from their parents, something which Fati had to do. (via Goal)

The 16-year-old came onto potch to make his debut with twelve minutes left to play. By that time, however, Barcelona were cruising by five goals to one. Carles Perez had just scored the fifth, after which he was replaced by the teenager.

Meanwhile, like Fati, Antoine Griezmann had a memorable home debut too. The Frenchman was at the double as he helped Barcelona overturn a deficit into a lead, which they eventual ran clear with. Jordi Alba and Arturo Vidal were the other goalscorers on the night for the Blaugrana while Nabil Fekir and Loren Moron scored for Real Betis.