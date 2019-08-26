The reason behind Antoine Griezmann’s odd celebration on Barcelona home debut revealed

Barcelona were handed a minor shock in their first home game of the season after Nabil Fekir put Real Betis ahead. However, an Antoine Griezmann masterclass allowed the Blaugrana to win the game. The Frenchman himself celebrated one of his goals in an odd manner, the reason for which has now been revealed.

Antoine Griezmann announced his arrival at Barcelona in style, as the Frenchman scored two important goals in their win over Real Betis. The Blaugrana had fallen behind due to a goal from Nabil Fekir. However, Griezmann stepped up, playing as the lone forward, to overturn the tie with two goals in an eventual five-two win.

However, what the Frenchman did after scoring the second of his two goals left many fans scratching their heads. Following a brilliant curling finish, Greizmann ran to the corner where someone had been waiting for him with glitter. He took the glitter in his hands, threw it up in the air, and stood with his arms wide open as it rained down on him.

Here’s a video of the same:

Griezmann with 2G 1A on his home debut. They had glitter ready for him on the sidelines when he scored his second 😆 He loves a different celebration. #BarcaBetis pic.twitter.com/MlMxtpwpuT — Louis (@Louis719_) August 26, 2019

As per the Mirror, there was a reason behind this celebration of his after all. As it happens, the same celebration is used by Basketball star LeBron James. What the LA Lakers man does with chalk, Griezmann recreated with glitter to pay homage to his idol.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner even revealed the same post-match, while explaining his goal and celebration.

“I see Leo [Messi] doing it in training and try to copy him. I like the ritual Lebron does and I tried to copy him.”

Griezmann will now look to continue his fine form when Barcelona face Osasuna in the league.