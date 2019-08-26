Neymar drops future hint; likes potential teammates’ celebration pictures on Instagram

Neymar Jr’s future has been the talk for the past few weeks of the transfer window. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with a move for the Paris Saint Germain star and have even offered players in return. The player himself, meanwhile, has dropped a big hint by liking pictures of players of one particular club celebrating.

Neymar Jr sent Barcelona fans crazy, as he likes Instagram pictures of multiple players celebrating Barcelona’s big win over Real Betis.

The Blaugrana had beaten their opponents by five goals to two, with Antoine Griezmann scoring his first two for the club. Arturo Vidal, Jordi Alba, and Carles Perez added three more, with Nabil Fekir and Loren Moron scoring for Betis.

Sergi Roberto posted a picture with Antoine Griezmann post-match and Neymar was spotted liking his picture.

(Image credits: Marca)

Furthermore, the PSG star also went on to like the one posted by goalscorer Griezmann himself, who enjoyed a fine home debut with his new club.

However, reports from Spain have indicated that Real Madrid are the ones close to Neymar’s signature and even have a date in mind to announce him on. Reports also state that the Brazil international has chosen his jersey number at Santiago Bernabeu, although there has been no confirmation of anything as such.