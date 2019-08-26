Reports: Jose Mourinho has sights set on managing La Liga giants

Jose Mourinho has been out of a job since being sacked by Manchester United back in December 2018, but it appears his next management position might be on the horizon.

AS is reporting that the Portuguese manager has eyes on the Real Madrid position, and is waiting to see what happens with Zinedine Zidane in the near future before sealing his next move.

Mourinho admitted he received offers from several clubs across the world, but did not feel like he had the perfect fit for a man with his experience.

‘We should have booted the ball away’ – Upset Zidane on draw against Valladolid

Real Madrid are currently continuing with Zidane at the helm, but considering their poor display last season, it is possible that the Frenchman may have to start getting results very quickly.

If he doesn’t, rest assured, the former Chelsea coach would be waiting in the wings to take his spot.

Reports say that Mourinho has a very good relationship with Los Blancos President Florentino Perez from his first spell managing the club, and he could be considered the man to change the fortunes of Madrid quickly.

It remains to be seen whether any change would be made at the Galacticos, but Jose Mourinho is most definitely a candidate to make a glorious return to the La Liga giants.