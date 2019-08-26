Reports: Luka Modric unhappy with Zidane for favouritism towards Real Madrid star

Real Madrid only managed a draw against Valladolid in La Liga at the weekend, and manager Zinedine Zidane’s team selection has raised a few eyebrows.

Perhaps none more so than within the dressing room, where Don Balon is reporting that a particular Los Blancos star is unhappy with the boss.

The report says that Luka Modric did not take too kindly to being left out of the Madrid playing XI against Valladolid, even if it was due to suspension, and certainly not with the fact that it was in favour of James Rodriguez.

Both Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez started the game, while Luka Modric and Eden Hazard were absent from the squad, and the Croatian reportedly feels this is because of the influence of Real President Florentino Perez.

Per the report, Perez wants to cash in on the Latino population and the South American fan base of the Galacticos, and hence James was a part of the team, while also being kept in the squad despite not being a regular starter under Zidane previously.

Perhaps the same could be said about Gareth Bale too, who wasn’t sold despite Zidane clearly falling out with the Welshman this summer.

It begs the question. Who is really calling the shots at Real Madrid?