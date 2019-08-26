Antoine Griezmann reveals he copied Lionel Messi for second Barcelona goal vs Real Betis

Barcelona were at their goal scoring best as they beat Real Betis 5-2 in La Liga, and in the absence of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann stepped up his game.

The Frenchman scored twice to see his side get past the able challenge of Betis, with the second of his two goals a lovely curled finish from the edge of the box.

The curler may have been wonderful, but Griezmann admitted he was learning a thing or two from one of the greats.

Griezmann: “Mi 2º gol se lo veo hacer a Messi en los entrenamientos e intento copiarle”. “Me gustó el ritual que hace LeBron James y hemos intentado copiarle en la celebración”. #LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/Pa43xdvf2W — Fútbol en Movistar+ (@MovistarFutbol) August 25, 2019

The new club signing can be translated as saying – “My 2nd goal I see Messi do in training and I try to copy him.”

It was a truly wonderful finish from the attacking player, that proved that Barcelona did indeed invest in the right person, specially with all the talk being about Neymar possibly returning to the Nou Camp.

“We have improved a lot and we still have details to improve, although this is going in the right direction,” Griezmann told Movistar.

“In the end, when many important people are missing, everyone takes a step forward and today it has been like that.

“After a defeat there are many comments and we had to work hard this week and in the end we played a great game. We have enjoyed it.”