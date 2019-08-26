Griezmann opens Barcelona account against Betis

Leading the line in the absence of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann opened his account for Barcelona against Real Betis.

Antoine Griezmann scored his first goal for Barcelona since his €120million move from Atletico Madrid against Real Betis on Sunday.

The France international endured a difficult debut in a surprise 1-0 loss at Athletic Bilbao last week, but he opened his account for the club in the LaLiga clash with Betis at Camp Nou.

Griezmann – leading the line in the absence of injured duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez – stretched superbly to meet Sergi Roberto’s clipped pass and divert a volley through goalkeeper Dani Martin in the 41st minute.

The goal drew Barca level after they had surprisingly fallen behind to Nabil Fekir’s 15th-minute strike.