Reports: Jose Mourinho keen to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid

According to reports, former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is ready to assume charge at Real Madrid, should the La Liga giants sack Zinedine Zidane this summer.

It is Sport that reports that Mourinho has not been short of offers since leaving Manchester United in December 2018 – but he is apparently waiting for a big club to come calling, and for him, there is no one bigger than Real Madrid at the moment.

Sport further reports that a lot of the above-mentioned speculation depends on whether or not Los Blancos will sign Neymar before the ongoing summer transfer window shuts down.

If Real Madrid sign the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star, he could give the club a lift and help them to a better position than where they stand right now. In such a situation, Zidane’s job will also remain safe and the La Liga giants will not sack him, according to the Spanish news agency.

However, if Los Blancos fail to bring the Brazilian into their squad, the situation is likely to worsen for Zidane – and Mourinho is apparently the man chosen to lead the team going forward.

The former Real Madrid, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Manchester United manager currently works as a pundit for the Premier League on BeIN Sports. He was unceremoniously sacked from his role at the Old Trafford in December 2018, after failing to impress for them despite staying on for nearly three seasons.