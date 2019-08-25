Zinedine Zidane slams Real Madrid: ‘They need to get the ball the f*** out of there’

It’s been an average start for Real Madrid so far in La Liga. Los Blancos won their first game with ease but ended up drawing their second encounter against Real Valladolid. Manager Zinedine Zidane was less than impressed with the team’s late defensive collapse.

Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane was fuming following his side’s one-all draw against Real Valladolid. The head coach could not contain his tongue in the post-match press conference and slammed his side for conceding late on.

“You can lose the ball, that can happen, but we were out of position to defend,” Zidane berated. (via Daily Mail)

“We had done the most difficult, scoring a goal, and then we need to get the ball the f*** out of there for the rest of the game.

“We know we have to play the 90 minutes. We can’t just play 50 or 60 minutes.”

The Frenchman then gave a more wholesome review of the match, stating that his team did play well in the first half, although the second half capitulation leaves the result in bad taste.

“We did the most difficult which was to score,’ said Zidane. ‘Our second half was not the best but we scored and in just a few minutes we conceded. We were out of position.

“The first half was good. But we lacked the ability to finish and so the result leaves a bad taste.

“It’s not losing the ball because that can happen but we were out of position to defend.”