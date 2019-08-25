Lionel Messi set to miss second consecutive La Liga encounter due to injury

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is set to miss a second consecutive La Liga encounter because of a calf injury. The Spanish giants are set to face Real Betis at the Camp Nou later tonight.

The Argentine forward missed Barcelona’s opening La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao where an Aritz Aduriz goal saw the defending champions go down 1-0. The team’s attack was led by the trio of Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

With Dembele and Suarez out due to respective injuries as well, the Catalan giants have a selection dilemma at their hand. Manager Ernesto Valverde has clarified, however, that despite missing multiple players, he will not risk Messi if he isn’t 100%.

“We can’t take a step back with his recovery,” Valverde said in a press conference. “If Messi is not 100 percent, he will not play.”

Messi didn’t train this afternoon so almost certain to miss Betis game. pic.twitter.com/NzOL3DS7cl — AS English (@English_AS) August 24, 2019

Valverde talked about a possible move for Neymar as well but stated that the forward is still a PSG player. The manager added that he is focussing on the Real Betis match completely.

“Neymar’s a PSG player and we have to focus on Sunday’s game, which we’re obliged to win after losing our opener,” Valverde said.

“It’s not something which affects us. If we were affected by all the rumours out there, we wouldn’t be able to play. We’re used to it and you have to be able to deal with these things.”