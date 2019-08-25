James Rodriguez makes Real Madrid return, says its a “unique feeling”

James Rodriguez started a Real Madrid match for the first time since May 2017 as Los Blancos drew 1-1 at home to Real Valladolid.

Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez said returning to play at the Santiago Bernabeu was a “unique feeling”.

James started a Madrid match for the first time since May 2017 as Los Blancos drew 1-1 at home to Real Valladolid in LaLiga action on Saturday.

The Colombia star spent the last two seasons out on loan with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who opted against triggering their purchase option.

James looked poised to join either Atletico Madrid or Napoli, however, the 28-year-old played 57 minutes for Zinedine Zidane’s men in the Spanish capital.

Después de un largo tiempo he vuelto al Bernabéu. Ha sido una una sensación única. Gracias a la afición por el cariño. Seguiremos trabajando para mejorar. pic.twitter.com/xaf0WMOeHI — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) August 24, 2019

“Back at the Bernabeu after a long time,” James wrote on Twitter post-match.

“It was a unique feeling. Thanks to the fans for the support.

“We will continue to work in order to improve.”

James made 20 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern last season, scoring seven goals.

He also scored seven league goals in 23 Bundesliga matches during the 2017-18 after helping Madrid to Champions League glory the season prior.