Neymar among the “top three in the world”- Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos was asked about Neymar following Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid in LaLiga on Saturday.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said Neymar is among the “top three in the world” amid the Paris Saint-Germain star’s links to the LaLiga giants.

Neymar wants to leave PSG two years on from his world-record €222million transfer and talk of a Barcelona return has been touted, as well as a blockbuster move to Madrid.

Madrid and Barca are both reportedly in talks with PSG over Neymar and Ramos was asked about the Brazilian forward following Saturday’s 1-1 LaLiga draw against Real Valladolid.

“Neymar is a top player, among the top three in the world,” Ramos told reporters. “Talking about signings is a lack of respect for this great team.

“These things are always talked about at Real Madrid and even more so when the transfer window is open.

“Players must be cold with these things.”

Madrid have been busy in the transfer market, signing Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo Goes, while seemingly keeping Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez.

“We’re going to move forward with those that we have,” Ramos said. “We all need to be connected.

“Reactivating players like [Gareth] Bale or James [Rodriguez] is another solution.”

Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, however, is reportedly set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu as he seeks regular football.

Navas has been linked to Ligue 1 champions PSG after being told he will be back-up to Thibaut Courtois.

“He’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world,” Ramos added. “The debate about the goalkeeper’s spot has always existed, but Real Madrid need two great goalkeepers and [Thibaut] Courtois and Navas are two amazing goalkeepers.

“I would like [Navas] to stay because he’s also a great player, team-mate and he’s a friend.”