Zinedine Zidane urged Real Madrid fans for support despite extra pressure at Real Madrid

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Valladolid and Zinedine Zidane was left asking for fans to not turn on Los Blancos.

Zinedine Zidane urged Real Madrid fans to stay on side as he recognises the team are under more pressure this term because of last season’s troubles.

Madrid played their first home match of the 2019-20 campaign on Saturday but were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Real Valladolid.

Karim Benzema scored what Madrid thought to be the winner in the 82nd minute, but Sergi Guardiola struck his second goal of the season even later to salvage a commendable point for the visitors.

Little has gone the way of Madrid – or Zidane – in recent months, with their close season marred by the ugly Gareth Bale transfer saga, poor friendly performances and uncertainty around some of the new signings.

Having finished last season 19 points adrift of Barcelona, Zidane knows the pressure has increased again this season and he is pleading for fans to lend their backing.

When asked if the team is under more scrutiny because of last term, Zidane said: “I noticed it at the Bernabeu – the crowd [feels the pressure] too.

“The fans also have to help us. There’s no choice. I know it is difficult, but I’m asking because they have also taken advantage of our successes. We will try everything on our part.”

Madrid are next in league action on September 1, when they travel to Villarreal.