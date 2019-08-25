Barcelona star Lionel Messi absent from squad for clash against Real Betis

Barcelona fans’ wait to see Lionel Messi make his first appearance of the season goes on, as he will not feature against Real Betis.

Lionel Messi is once again absent from the Barcelona squad for Sunday’s LaLiga clash with Real Betis.

Messi returned to training this week following a calf problem, with the 32-year-old missing Barca’s entire programme of pre-season friendlies due to Copa America commitments and his injury.

Although he got several days of training under his belt and appeared to be in fine form in video footage that came out of the sessions, it was reported Messi felt “discomfort” on Friday.

Coach Ernesto Valverde also urged fans to be patient in his pre-match news conference a day later, adamant Messi will not be risked if he is anything other than 100 per cent ready to feature.

As such, Messi has been left out of the squad for the visit of Betis, who left Camp Nou with a stunning 4-3 win last season.

There is a place in the selection for Ansu Fati, a 16-year-old winger who impressed in the UEFA Youth League in 2018-19.

Barca will be aiming to bounce back from their 1-0 opening-day defeat at Athletic Bilbao.